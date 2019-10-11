Dream11 PredictionsTeam BLR vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 132 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

UP Yoddha, having lost their previous match, will be looking to bounce with a win as they face Bengaluru Bulls in the 132nd match of the PKL 2019. UP Yoddha had beaten Bengaluru Bulls earlier this season and will be looking for an encore.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Mahender Singh (D), Saurabh Nandal (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All-rounder), Sumit Singh (R), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D).

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Monu Goyat (R), Nitesh Kumar (D)

