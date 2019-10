BOD vs KE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Boost Defenders vs Kabul Eagles Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BOD vs KE: With two wins in two matches Kabul Eagles have got off to a good start in 2019 Shpageeza Cricket League with skipper Asghar Afghan leading the way. The Boost Defenders lost a close match to Mis Ainak Knights and will look for their first win of the tournament. Whether is expected to good for a day game with no rain interruptions. International starts Brendon Taylor, Asghar Afghan, Harratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Gulbadin Naib and Tendai Chatara will feature in this game.

Brendan Taylor, Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Khaibar Omar, Hashmatullah Shahidi (VICE CAPTAIN), Karim Janat (CAPTAIN), Samiullah Shinwari, Gulbadin Naib, Waqarullah Ashaqzai, Tendai Chatara, Qais Ahmed

The match starts at 2:30 PM IST

Boost Defenders: Brendan Taylor (WK), Nisar Wahdat, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Khaibar Omar, Gulbadin Naib (C), Waqarullah Ashaqzai, Zia ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Nasrat Quraishi,

Kabul Eagles: Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (C), Younas Ahmadzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Waheedullah Shafaq, Hamza Hotak, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Tahir Adil, Tendai Chatara, Waqar Salamkhail

Boost Defenders: Brendan Taylor (WK), Nisar Wahdat, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Khaibar Omar, Gulbadin Naib (C), Waqarullah Ashaqzai, Zia ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Nasrat Quraishi, Fazal Haq, Noor ul Haq Malikzai, Muslim Musa, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Sadam Mangal, Nasir Omar, Zahid Sahibzada, Farhad Momand.

Kabul Eagles: Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (C), Younas Ahmadzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Waheedullah Shafaq, Hamza Hotak, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Tahir Adil, Tendai Chatara, Waqar Salamkhail, Yousaf Zazai, Imran Mir, Abdullah Mazar, Abdurehman, Abdul Malik, Abdul Baqi Popal, Mohammadullah, Bakhtar Atal & Abdullah Adil.

