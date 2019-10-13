Dream11 Prediction

Team Boost Defenders vs Speen Ghar Tigers Match 13 Shpageeza Cricket League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match BOD vs ST at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground:

This is a very crucial match for both the sides as a win would keep them alive in the race for the playoffs, whereas a loss could prove catastrophic. The Defenders and the Tigers have won just one match in the league thus far and would like to get momentum on their side. Eyes would be on in-form Gulbadin Naib, but the Defenders would like Hasmatullah Shahidi and Brendon Taylor to fire as well.

Dream11 Boost Defenders vs Speen Ghar Tigers Match Details

Time: The match between Boost Defenders vs Speen Ghar Tigers starts at 2:30 PM IST.

Toss: 3.00 PM (IST).

Venue: Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

BOD vs ST My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Brendan Taylor, Shafiqullah Shafiq

Batsmen – Hasmatullah Shahidi (C), Darwish Rasooli (VC), Bahir Shah, Najibullah Zadran

All-Rounders –Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers – Qais Ahmed, Zahir Khan, Muslim Musa, S Nasrat Quraishi

My Dream11 Team

Brendan Taylor, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Hasmatullah Shahidi (C), Darwish Rasooli (VC), Bahir Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmed, Zahir Khan, Muslim Musa, S Nasrat Quraishi

Predicted 11s

Boost Defenders: Bahar Shinwari, Brendan Taylor (WK), Hasmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib (C), Khaibar Omar, Muslim Musa, Qais Ahmed, Nisar Wahdat, Nasratullah, Zia-ur-Rehman

Speen Ghar Tigers: Karim Sadiq, Najeeb Tarakai, Shabir Noori, Bahir Shah, Jonathan Campbell, Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Shafiqullah (C&WK), Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan

SQUADS

Boost Defenders: Bahar Shinwari, Brendan Taylor (WK), Hasmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib (C), Khaibar Omar, Muslim Musa, Qais Ahmed, Nisar Wahdat, Nasratullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Waqarullah Ishaq, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq, Sadam Mangal, Nasir Omar, Farhad Momand, Zahir Sahibzada, Noor ul Haq Malikza, Nasir Khan

Speen Ghar Tigers: Karim Sadiq, Najeeb Tarakai, Shabir Noori, Bahir Shah, Jonathan Campbell, Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Shafiqullah (C&WK), Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan, Abdul Wasi, Tamim Surkhrodi, Inamullah, Shamsurahman Karokhil, Nawaz Khan

