Dream11 Team Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match DOR vs BAR at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund: As the Champions League nights return, the first matchday will see some of the giants of European football clashing against each other. In one of the matches today, Barcelona will travel to Dortmund for their first European outing of the season.

Borussia Dortmund have had a great begining to their season with three wins in four Bundes Liga matches. In their last encounter, they comprehensively defeated heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen 4-0. Marco Reus scored a brace, with Raphael Gurrero and Paco Alcacer also appearing on the scoresheet.

Barcelona, too, are in a similar kind of run in La Liga, having won three and drawn one. In Lionel Messi’s absence, Antoine Griezmann seemed to have taken up the responsibility quite well. But in their first major outing of the league against Valencia, 16-year-old Anssumane Fati took all the limelight after becoming the youngest player in Barcelona history to score and assist a goal in the same match. The Catalan giants would also be boosted today. by Messi’s return to the squad.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 17, 2019.

Time: 12:30 AM IST (September 18).

Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

DOR vs BAR Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Formation: 4-3-3.

Goalkeeper: Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Mat Hummels, Jordi Alba, Gerrard Pique.

Midfielders: Marco Reus, Frankie De Jong, Thomas Delaney.

Forwards: Jayden Sancho, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann.

DOR vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Marc Andre Ter Stegen (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Mat Hummels, Jordi Alba, Gerrard Pique, Marco Reus (C), Frankie De Jong, Thomas Delaney, Jayden Sancho, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann.

DOR vs BAR Probable Starting XI–

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Gurreiro, Delaney, Witsel, Brandt, Reus, Sancho, Alcacer.

Barcelona: Andre Ter Stegan; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, De Jong, Busquets, Roberto, Griezmann, L Suarez, Messi.

SQUADS–

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Gurreiro, Delaney, Witsel, Brandt, Reus, Sancho, Alcacer, Hitz, Zagadou, Dahoud, Götze, Schulz, Balerdi, Hazard, Piszczek, Schmelzer, Weigl, Bruun Larsen.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Todibo, Arthur, Luiz Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neto, Lenglet, M Wague, Antoine Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Alena, Sergio Roberto, Frankie de Jong, Vidal, Junior, Inaki Pena, Carlos Perez, Ansu Fati.