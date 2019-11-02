Dream11 Prediction

Team Bournemouth vs Manchester United English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BOU vs MUN at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth 6:00 PM IST:

Bournemouth got their season off to a good start in the Premier League season. Their record against the Red Devils has not been good as they have lost all their last seven encounters, they would like to change that when they host Manchester United on Saturday. The Cherries have also not scored in their last three PL games which would bother them.

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Bournemouth vs Manchester United is 6:00 PM (IST).

Date: November 2, 2019 (Saturday).

Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

BOU vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Ramsdale, Rico, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Billing, Lerma, James, McTominay, Wilson, Danjuma, Rashford

Probable Playing XIs

Bournemouth

Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Diego Rico, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Adam Smith, Ryan Fraser, Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Arnaut Danjuma, Joshua King, Callum Wilson

Manchester United

David De Gea (GK), Ashley Young, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Anthony Martial

