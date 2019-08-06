Dream11 Team Brampton Wolves vs Edmonton Royals Global T20 Canada 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BRW vs ERO at CAA Centre Brampton, Ontario: Brampton Wolves had had a terrific season with victory in the first four matches. However, they tasted their first defeat against Vancouver Knights in their last match. But a healthy run-rate meant they maintain their prime position in the points table and should finish the group stages there.

Edmonton Royals, on the other hand, have failed to win a single match so far and are lurking at the bottom of the table. All their hopes for making it to the semifinals are dusted and consolation is all they have to play for in the match against Brampton.

Brampton Wolves vs Edmonton Royals Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Brampton Wolves and Edmonton Royals will take place at 9.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario.

Brampton Wolves vs Edmonton Royals Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Lendl Simmons.

Batsmen: Nitish Kumar, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, George Munsey.

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Neesham.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Ish Sodhi, Shadab Khan.

My Dream11 Team

Lendl Simmons, Nitish Kumar, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, George Munsey, Shahid Afridi, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Ish Sodhi, Shadab Khan.

Brampton Wolves vs Edmonton Royals Probable Playing XIs —

Brampton Wolves: Lendl Simmons (wk), Wahab Riaz, Andre Fletcher, Nitish Kumar, Shahid Afridi, Colin Munro (c), Ish Sodhi, Cecil Pervez, Abraash Khan, Babar Hayat, George Munsey.

Edmonton Royals: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Richie Berrington, Safyaan Sharif, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, James Neesham, Anshuman Rath (wk), Shadab Khan, Navneet Dhaliwal, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Kyle Phillip.

SQUADS —

Brampton Wolves: Lendl Simmons (wk), George Munsey, Colin Munro (c), Nitish Kumar, Shahid Afridi, Sompal Kami, Wahab Riaz, Nawab Singh, Zahoor Khan, Cecil Pervez, Ish Sodhi, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, Abraash Khan, Arman Kapoor, Darren Sammy, Faisal Jamkhandi, Rohan Mustafa.

Edmonton Royals: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Richie Berrington, Safyaan Sharif, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, James Neesham, Anshuman Rath (wk), Shadab Khan, Navneet Dhaliwal, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Kyle Phillip, Davy Jacobs, Ehsan Nawaz, Akash Gill, Shahid Ahmadzai.

