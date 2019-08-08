Dream11 Team Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Global T20 Canada 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BRW vs VK at CAA Centre Brampton, Ontario: The first qualifier of this season’s Global T20 will see the table-toppers Brampton Wolves and Vancouvers Knights plying their trades to earn a spot in the final. The teams faced each other in their league games and thus have the know-how of each other. The match which saw both the teams rest some of its key players was won by Vancouver by a reasonably comprehensive margin.

Of the six league games, the Knights won three and lost one, while one of their games was abandoned due to rain. They will miss the service of swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle who has joined his national team for the series against India. Brampton Wolves, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of some of their star players including Lendl Simmons and George Munsey. As it has been the case throughout the tournament, the performance of Pakistan-duo Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz will be key to Wolves’ success.

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Brampton Wolves and Vancouver Knights will take place at 9.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario.

Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Lendl Simmons.

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, George Munsey, Colin Munro.

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russel.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Michael Rippon, Ish Sodhi.

My Dream11 Team

Lendl Simmons, Rassie van der Dussen, George Munsey, Colin Munro (C), Daniel Sams, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russel, Wahab Riaz, Michael Rippon, Ish Sodhi.

Brampton Wolves vs Edmonton Royals Probable Playing XIs —

Brampton Wolves: Lendl Simmons (wk), Wahab Riaz, Andre Fletcher, Nitish Kumar, Shahid Afridi, Colin Munro (c), Ish Sodhi, Cecil Pervez, Abraash Khan, Babar Hayat, George Munsey.

Vancouver Knights: Shoaib Malik (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Chadwick Walton, Saad Bin Zafar, Andre Russell, Michael Rippon, Rayyan Pathan, Tobias Visee (WK), Ali Khan, Daniel Sams, Hayden Walsh.

SQUADS —

Brampton Wolves: Lendl Simmons (wk), George Munsey, Colin Munro (c), Nitish Kumar, Shahid Afridi, Sompal Kami, Wahab Riaz, Nawab Singh, Zahoor Khan, Cecil Pervez, Ish Sodhi, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, Abraash Khan, Arman Kapoor, Darren Sammy, Faisal Jamkhandi, Rohan Mustafa.

Vancouver Knights: Shoaib Malik (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Chadwick Walton, Saad Bin Zafar, Andre Russell, Michael Rippon, Rayyan Pathan, Tobias Visee (WK), Ali Khan, Daniel Sams, Hayden Walsh, Rizwan Cheema, Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smit, Harsh Thaker.

