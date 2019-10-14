BRZ vs JPN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Brazil vs Japan, BRZ vs JPN – Volleyball Prediction Tips For Today’s match BRZ vs JPN 2019: In the Match 60 of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup 2019, Brazil will face hosts Japan in the last match of the day. This is the 14th edition of the competition with Japan playing hosts for the 12th successive time starting from 1977. A total of 12 teams qualified for the event including hosts Japan, 2018 world champion Poland along with Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Russia, United States and Canada. The teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each.

My Dream11 Team

Thales Hoss, Bruno Mossa Rezende, Lucas Saatkamp, Taishi Onodera, Yuki Ishikawa, Alan Souza

The match starts at 3:50 pm IST on October 14

SQUADS:

Brazil: Bruno Mossa Rezende, Isac Santos, Cledenílson Souza Batista, Eduardo Sobrinho, Mauricio Borges Almeida Silva, Fernando Gil Kreling, Aboubacar Dramé Neto, Wallace De Souza, Yoandy Leal Hidalgo, Matheus Bispo Dos Santos, Lucas Eduardo Loh, Douglas Correia De Souza, Mauricio Luiz De Souza, Renan Buiatti, Carlos Eduardo Barreto Silva, Lucas Saatkamp, Thales Hoss, Ricardo Lucarelli Souza, Felipe Moreira Roque, Thiago Pontes Veloso, Alan Souza, Maique Reis Nascimento, Flavio Gualberto, Victor Aleksander Almeida Cardoso, Rogério Batista De Carvalho Filho

Japan: Kunihiro Shimizu, Hideomi Fukatsu, Naonobu Fujii, Issei Otake, Tatsuya Fukuzawa, Akihiro Yamauchi, Takashi Dekita, Masahiro Yanagida c, Satoshi Tsuiki, Taichiro Koga, Yuji Nishida, Masahiro Sekita, Naoya Takano, Yuki Ishikawa, Haku Ri, Kentaro Takahashi, Tsubasa Hisahara, Masashi Kuriyama, Hiroaki Asano, Taishi Onodera, Akihiro Fukatsu, Tomohiro Yamamoto, Yuki Higuchi, Yamato Fushimi, Yudai Arai

