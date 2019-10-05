Dream11 Prediction
Team Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BHA vs TOT at Amex Stadium:
Brighton & Hove Albion host Tottenham Hotspur in an English Premier League game at home. The Spurs will look to beat Brighton, who are low-in-confidence after their embarrassing loss to Bayern Munich 2-7 in a Champions League fixture. A win over Brighton would take the Spurs to the third spot in the points table. The Spurs will look at Harry Kane to come up with the goods.
TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur is 5 PM (IST).
Date: October 5, 2019 (Sunday).
Venue: Amex Stadium.
BHA vs TOT My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris
Defenders: Alderweireld, Davies, Burn, Dunk
Midfielders: Lamela, Eriksen, Gross, Son
Forward: Kane, Maupay
My Dream11
Hugo Lloris, Alderweireld, Davies, Burn, Dunk, Lamela, Eriksen, Gross, Son, Kane, Maupay
BHA vs TOT Probable Playing XIs —
Playing 11 of TOT:
Lloris; Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Ndombele, Winks; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane
Playing 11 of BHA:
Ryan; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Montoya, Mooy, Stephens, Bissouma, Alzate; Gross; Maupay
Last Five Games of TOT:
L TOT 2-7 MUN
W TOT 2-1 SOUT
L COL 0-0 TOT
L LEI 2-1 TOT
D OLY 2-2 TOT
Last Five Games of BHA:
L CHE 2-0 BHA
L BHA 1-3 AVL
D NEW 0-0 BHA
D BHA 1-1 BUR
L MNC 4-0 BHA
