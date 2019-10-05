Dream11 Prediction

Team Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BHA vs TOT at Amex Stadium:

Brighton & Hove Albion host Tottenham Hotspur in an English Premier League game at home. The Spurs will look to beat Brighton, who are low-in-confidence after their embarrassing loss to Bayern Munich 2-7 in a Champions League fixture. A win over Brighton would take the Spurs to the third spot in the points table. The Spurs will look at Harry Kane to come up with the goods.

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur is 5 PM (IST).

Date: October 5, 2019 (Sunday).

Venue: Amex Stadium.

BHA vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Alderweireld, Davies, Burn, Dunk

Midfielders: Lamela, Eriksen, Gross, Son

Forward: Kane, Maupay

My Dream11

Hugo Lloris, Alderweireld, Davies, Burn, Dunk, Lamela, Eriksen, Gross, Son, Kane, Maupay

BHA vs TOT Probable Playing XIs —

Playing 11 of TOT:
Lloris; Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Ndombele, Winks; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane

Playing 11 of BHA:
Ryan; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Montoya, Mooy, Stephens, Bissouma, Alzate; Gross; Maupay

Last Five Games of TOT:

L        TOT        2-7          MUN
W      TOT        2-1           SOUT
L        COL       0-0          TOT
L        LEI         2-1           TOT
D       OLY        2-2          TOT

Last Five Games of BHA:

L      CHE       2-0       BHA
L      BHA       1-3        AVL
D     NEW      0-0       BHA
D     BHA        1-1        BUR
L      MNC      4-0       BHA

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BHA Dream11 Team/ TOT Dream11 Team/ Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team/ Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips, Predictions and more.