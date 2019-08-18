Dream11 Team Canada vs Cayman Islands Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 CAN vs CAY at White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton: The second match of the Americas Region Final for the T20 World Cup final will see Canada and Cayman Island plying their trades against each other. Canda, who are more or less an experienced team in international cricket, have not played an official T20 international since the start of 2014. The last match with a T20 international status that the North American side had featured in was in 2013. It was in the 2014 T20 World Cup qualification tournament.

For the Cayman Islands, it will be their first international match in their short history of cricket. They have played four List A games in 2000 and two First-Class matches in 2005, other than featuring in three T20s between 2006 and 2008. Cayman Island, however, have an experienced ODI player in the form of former Zimbabwe cricketer Gregory Strydom and Sacha DeAlwis, a First-Class cricketer from Sri Lanka.

Canada vs Cayman Islands Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Canada and Cayman Islands will take place at 11.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 PM IST.

Venue: White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Hamza Tariq.

Batsmen: Rodrigo Thomas, Sacha DeAlwis, Nitish Kumar, Gregory Strydom.

All-rounders: Luke Harrington Myers, Paul Manning.

Bowlers: Luke Harrington Myers, Paul Manning, Nikhil Dutta.

My Dream XI Team

Hamza Tariq, Rodrigo Thomas (C), Sacha DeAlwis, Nitish Kumar, Gregory Strydom, Luke Harrington Myers, Paul Manning, Luke Harrington Myers, Paul Manning, Nikhil Dutta.

Canada vs Cayman Island Probable Playing XIs —

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Hamza Tariq (WK), Nikhil Dutta, Saad bin Zafar, Abraash Khan/Dilon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Rizwan Cheema, Cecil Pervez, Romesh Eranga.

Cayman Island: Sacha DeAlwis, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Darren Cato, Gregory Strydom, Luke Harrington Myers, Omar Willis, Paul Manning, Troy Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Conroy Wright, Alessandro Morris (C).

SQUADS–

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Hamza Tariq (WK), Nikhil Dutta, Saad bin Zafar, Abraash Khan/Dilon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Rizwan Cheema, Cecil Pervez, Romesh Eranga, Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Abraash Khan/Dilon Heyliger.

Cayman Islands: Sacha DeAlwis, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Darren Cato, Gregory Strydom, Luke Harrington Myers, Omar Willis, Paul Manning, Troy Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Conroy Wright, Alessandro Morris (C), Zachary McLaughlin, Akhilesh Gavade, Kervin Ebanks.

