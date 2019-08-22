Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Canada vs Cayman Islands Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 7 CAN vs CAY at White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton:

Canada has lived up to the expectations that were pitted on them by not losing a single match in the tourney thus far. They have been the side to beat. Cayman Islands have not had a good tournament but have fought hard in their last couple of matches. They will look to give Canada a run for their money. Thunderstorms are predicted in the weather forecast. This could see around 15-30% chances of rain during the match timings for the first game of the day.

Canada vs Cayman Islands Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Canada vs Cayman Islands will take place at 7.o0 PM (IST)!

Time: 07.30 PM IST.

Venue: White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

Keeper – Chad Hauptfleisch

Batsmen – Nitish Kumar, Sacha DeAlwis, Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rizwan Cheema

All-Rounders – Luke Harrington Myers, Alistair Ifill

Bowlers – Romesh Eranga, Dilon Heyliger (VC), Nikhil Dutta, Troy Taylor

My Dream XI Team

Chad Hauptfleisch, Nitish Kumar, Sacha DeAlwis, Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rizwan Cheema, Luke Harrington Myers, Alistair Ifill, Romesh Eranga, Dilon Heyliger (VC), Nikhil Dutta, Troy Taylor

Canada vs Cayman Islands Probable Playing XIs —

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rodrigo Thomas, Ravinderpal Singh, Nitish Kumar, Hamza Tariq (WK), Nikhil Dutta, Saad bin Zafar, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilon Heyliger, Rizwan Cheema, Romesh Eranga.

Cayman Islands: Sacha DeAlwis, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Darren Cato, Gregory Strydom, Troy Taylor, Conroy Wright, Paul Manning, Luke Harrington Myers, Kervin Ebanks, Alistair Ifill, Alessandro Morris (C).

SQUADS

Canada: Hamza Tariq (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal (captain), Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Rizwan Cheema, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Abraash Khan, Junaid Siddique, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar, Cecil Pervez, Dillon Heyliger, Romesh Eranga

Cayman Islands: Sacha DeAlwis, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Darren Cato, Gregory Strydom, Troy Taylor, Conroy Wright, Paul Manning, Luke Harrington Myers, Kervin Ebanks, Alistair Ifill, Alessandro Morris (C), Zachary McLaughlin, Omar Willis, Akhilesh Gavade.

