Check Dream11 Team Canada vs Japan, CAN vs JPN – Volleyball Prediction Tips For Today’s match CAN vs JPN 2019: In the Match 65 of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup 2019, Canada will face host Japan in the sixth and final match of the day. This is the 14th edition of the competition with Japan playing hosts for the 12th successive time starting from 1977. A total of 12 teams qualified for the event including hosts Japan, 2018 world champion Poland along with Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Russia, United States and Canada. The teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each.

Jason Derocco, Byron Keturakis, Taishi Onodera, Lucas Van Berkel, Yuki Ishikawa, Yuji Nishida

The match starts at 3:50 pm IST on October 15 (Tuesday)

SQUADS:

Canada: Jackson Bere, Craig Ireland, Steven Marshall, Nicholas Hoag, Kevin Lebreux, Ryley Brendan Barnes, Stephen Timothy Maar, Andre Foreman, Jason Derocco, Sharone Vernon-Evans, Daniel Jansen Vandoorn, Lucas Van Berkel, Byron Keturakis, Eric Loeppky, Derek Epp, Xander Ketrzynski, Casey Adam Schouten, Fynnian Lionel Mccarthy, Blair Cameron Bann, Arthur Szwarc, Brett James Walsh, Blake Scheerhoorn, Danny Demyanenko, Jordan Mcconkey, Mathias Elser

Japan: Kunihiro Shimizu, Hideomi Fukatsu, Naonobu Fujii, Issei Otake, Tatsuya Fukuzawa, Akihiro Yamauchi, Takashi Dekita, Masahiro Yanagida, Satoshi Tsuiki, Taichiro Koga, Yuji Nishida, Masahiro Sekita, Naoya Takano, Yuki Ishikawa, Haku Ri, Kentaro Takahashi, Tsubasa Hisahara, Masashi Kuriyama, Hiroaki Asano, Taishi Onodera, Akihiro Fukatsu, Tomohiro Yamamoto, Yuki Higuchi, Yamato Fushimi, Yudai Arai

