Team Canada vs USA Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 11 CAN vs USA at White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton:

The United States of America may have missed their chance to qualify for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers from the Americas Region Final but now they have an opportunity to spoil Canada’s chances of making the cut. While Canada would look to finish at the top of the table after a great tourney, USA has the chance to redeem themselves. The USA has won merely two matches and both the wins have come against the weak Cayman Islands.

Canada vs USA Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Canada vs USA will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 AM IST (August 25, 2019).

Venue: White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Hamza Tariq

Batsmen – Nitish Kumar, Rizwan Cheema, Steven Taylor (C), Timil Patel

All-Rounders – Hayden Walsh Jr

Bowlers – Romesh Eranga, Nisarg Patel, Nikhil Dutta, Dilon Heyliger (VC), Karima Gore

My Dream XI Team

Hamza Tariq, Nitish Kumar, Rizwan Cheema, Steven Taylor (C), Timil Patel, Hayden Walsh Jr, Romesh Eranga, Nisarg Patel, Nikhil Dutta, Dilon Heyliger (VC), Karima Gore

Canada vs USA Probable Playing XIs —

Canada: Rizwan Cheema, Rodrigo Thomas, Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Ravinderpal Singh, Nitish Kumar, Hamza Tariq (WK), Nikhil Dutta, Saad bin Zafar, Abraash Khan, Dilon Heyliger, Romesh Eranga.

United States of America (USA): Jaskaran Malhotra (WK), Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Sunny Sohal, Timil Patel, Hayden Walsh Jr, Nisarg Patel, Timroy Allen, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Karima Gore.

SQUADS–

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Hamza Tariq (WK), Nikhil Dutta, Saad bin Zafar, Abraash Khan/Dilon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Rizwan Cheema, Cecil Pervez, Romesh Eranga, Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Abraash Khan.

United States of America (USA): Jaskaran Malhotra (WK), Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Sunny Sohal, Timil Patel, Hayden Walsh Jr, Nisarg Patel, Timroy Allen, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Karima Gore, Xavier Marshall, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Gannon.

