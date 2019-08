Dream11 Predictions and Tips

Team Canada vs USA Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 6 CAN vs USA at White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton: The two favourites Canada and USA will lock horns for the first time and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. Ravinderpal Singh set the tournament alight by smashing a breathtaking century on his debut against Cayman Islands. He should feature in every Dream11.

Canada vs USA Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Canada vs USA will take place at 11.30 AM (IST)!

Time: 12.00 PM IST.

Venue: White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Jaskaran Malhotra

Batsmen – Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (C), Navneet Dhaliwal, Timil Patel, Ravinderpal Singh

All-Rounders – Hayden Walsh Jr

Bowlers – Romesh Eranga (VC), Nisarg Patel, Nikhil Dutta, Dilon Heyliger

My Dream XI Team

Jaskaran Malhotra, Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (C), Navneet Dhaliwal, Timil Patel, Ravinderpal Singh, Hayden Walsh Jr, Romesh Eranga (VC), Nisarg Patel, Nikhil Dutta, Dilon Heyliger

Canada vs USA Probable Playing XIs —

Canada: Hamza Tariq, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Rizwan Cheema, Ravinderpal Singh, Abraash Khan, Junaid Siddique, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger

USA: Xavier Marshal, Jaskaran Malhotra, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Timil Patel, Aaron Jones, Timroy Allen, Hayden Walsh, Saurabh Netravalka, Cameron Gannon, Nisarg Patel

SQUADS

Canada: Hamza Tariq (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal (captain), Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Rizwan Cheema, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Abraash Khan, Junaid Siddique, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar, Cecil Pervez, Dillon Heyliger, Romesh Eranga

USA: Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Steven Taylor, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Hayden Walsh, Timil Patel, Timroy Allen, Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Ali Khan, Cameron Gannon, Karima Gore, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh

