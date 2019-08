DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Cayman Islands vs USA Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 CAY vs USA at White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton: The opening game the Americas Region Final for the T20 World Cup qualifiers saw the United States of America falling six runs short of Bermuda’s total. The USA, which were considered one of the favourites, will now have to catch up Bermuda and Canada in the points table. The match against the Cayman Islands should be an easy one for the USA given the inexperience of their opponents.

The Cayman Islands, who made international debut in their first match against Canada, were outplayed in all departments. Ravinderpaul Singh of Canada scored a brilliant century to help his team post a target of 197 for the first-timers. Disciplined line and length from the Canada bowlers meant the island team lost their first-ever international match by 84 runs.

Cayman Islands vs USA Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Cayman Islands and USA will take place at 11.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 PM IST.

Venue: White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Jaskaran Malhotra.

Batsmen: Steven Taylor, Gregory Strydom, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel.

All-rounders: Hayden Walsh Jr, Conroy Wright, Paul Manning.

Bowlers: Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Troy Taylor.

My Dream XI Team

Steven Taylor, Gregory Strydom, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Jaskaran Malhotra (C/WK), Hayden Walsh Jr, Conroy Wright, Paul Manning, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Troy Taylor.

Cayman Islands vs USA Probable Playing XIs —

Cayman Islands: Sacha DeAlwis, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Darren Cato, Gregory Strydom, Luke Harrington Myers, Omar Willis, Paul Manning, Troy Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Conroy Wright, Alessandro Morris (C).

Canada: Jaskaran Malhotra (WK), Xavier Marshall, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Timroy Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Cameron Gannon, Nisarg Patel/Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh.

SQUADS–

Cayman Islands: Sacha DeAlwis, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Darren Cato, Gregory Strydom, Luke Harrington Myers, Omar Willis, Paul Manning, Troy Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Conroy Wright, Alessandro Morris (C), Zachary McLaughlin, Akhilesh Gavade, Kervin Ebanks.

USA: Jaskaran Malhotra (WK), Xavier Marshall, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Timroy Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Cameron Gannon, Nisarg Patel/Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Karima Gore, Nisarg Patel/Ali Khan, Timil Patel.

