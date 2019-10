Dream11 Predictions

Team Central Punjab vs Northern Match 5 Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 5 of Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 National T20 Cup, CEP vs NOR at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad: The fifth match of the Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 will be between Central Punjab and Northern at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. Central Punjab suffered a three-wicket defeat against Sindh and will be itching to open their account. Meanwhile, Northern Pakistan got their campaign underway with a six-wicket win against Southern Punjab.

TOSS – The toss will take place at 5.30 PM (IST) on October 15

Time: 10 AM IST on October 15

Venue: Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Wicket-keeper: K Akmal

Batsmen: U Amin, A Ali, B Azam, Rizwan-Hussain

All-rounders: M Nawaz, Shadab Khan, F Ashraf

Bowlers: S Tanvir, U Qadir, W Maqsood

My Dream11 Team

K Akmal, U Amin, A Ali, B Azam (captain), Rizwan-Hussain, M Nawaz, Shadab Khan, F Ashraf (vice-captain), S Tanvir, U Qadir, W Maqsood

CEP vs NOR Probable Playing XIs —

Central Punjab (Probable XI): Ahmed Shahzad, Babr Azam (captain), Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Umar Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Qadir, Saad Nasim, Bilal Asif, Nasim Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood

Northern (Probable XI): Imad Wasim (captain), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Naved Malik, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Umar Amin, Sohail Tanvir

SQUADS:

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (captain), Ahmed Shehzad (vice-captain), Ahmad Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali (subject to fitness), Kamran Akmal, Nasim Shah, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Naseem, Salman Butt, Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar

Northern: Imad Wasim (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Naveed Malik, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Zaid Alam

