Check Dream11 Team Central Punjab vs Sindh, CEP vs SIN – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s match CEP vs SIN: The second match of the Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 will be between Central Punjab and Sindh at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. This match will be a day night affair and be will one which will feature national stars in their ranks. Central Punjab is led by the current No.1 ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam. The team also has the Akmal brothers – Kamran and Umar in their squad among others such has Salman Butt, Ahmed Shehzad and Fahim Ashraf in their line-up. Pakistan’s under-fire skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead Sindh. The Sindh team have players such as Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Hasnain and Abid Ali, all who have to shoulder the responsibility.

My Dream11 Team

Kamran Akmal (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Babar Azam, Abid Ali (captain), Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Asad Shafiq, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan

The match starts at 6 PM IST on October 13

CEP vs SIN Predicted 11

Central Punjab (Probable XI): Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Salman Butt, Babar Azam (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar, Saad Naseem, Usman Qadir

Sindh (Probable XI): Abid Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Asad Shafiq, Saad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Fawad Alam, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel Ahsan Ali, Sohail Khan

SQUADS:

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (captain), Ahmed Shehzad (vice-captain), Ahmad Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali (subject to fitness), Kamran Akmal, Nasim Shah, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Naseem, Salman Butt, Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Asad Shafiq (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Mohammad Hasnain, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sohail Khan and Waleed Ahmed

