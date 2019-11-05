Dream11 Prediction

Team Chelsea FC vs Ajax UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Group H Match CHE vs AJA at Stamford Bridge 1:30 AM IST:

Chelsea plays host to Ajax at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in what promises to be a cracker of a match. With the latest win over Ajax, Chelsea is on level terms with them as table toppers. Ajax would like to dethrone Chelsea, which will not be an easy task at Stamford Bridge. But again, this season Chelsea has been in woeful form at home, not winning one after four attempts. Kante should feature in the game after being rested over the weekend in the Premier League. Rudiger and Loftus-Cheek are still unavailable.

Chelsea FC vs Ajax UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: October 6, 2019.

Time: 1:30 AM IST (October 6).

Venue: Stamford Bridge

CHE vs AJA Dream11 Predictions

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Tammy Abraham, Dusan Tadic

Probable Starting XI

Chelsea Probable 11: Kepa, Alonso, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilcueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Pulisic, Willian, Abraham

Ajax Probable 11: Onana, Mazraoui, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico, Alvarez, Martinez, Neres, Van de Beek, Ziyech, Tadic

Check Dream11 Prediction / CHE Dream11 Team / Chelsea Dream11 Team / Ajax Dream11 Team/ AJA Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.