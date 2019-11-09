Dream11 Prediction

Team Chelsea vs Crystal Palace English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match CHE vs CRY at Stamford Bridge 06:00 PM IST:

In-form Chelsea will play host to Crystal Palace in the Premier League clash on Saturday. Chelsea would look to continue the winning momentum and make it six in a row. The Blues are fresh from an enthralling 4-4 draw with Ajax in spite of being three goals down in the second down. Chelsea will be high in confidence and as they take on a resilient Palace team.

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Chelsea vs Crystal Palace is 06:00 PM (IST).

Date: November 9, 2019 (Saturday).

Venue: Stamford Bridge.

CHE vs CRY My Dream11 Team

Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueata, Zouma, Ward, Tomkins, Hudson Odoi, Mount, Zaha, Pulisic, Abraham, Ayew

Probable Playing XIs

Chelsea- Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma. Tomori, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic; Pulisic, Willian, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham

Crystal Palace- Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Aanholt; Zaha, Meyer, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Schlupp; Ayew

