Dream11 Team Chelsea vs Leicester City English Premier League 2019-20

Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match CHE vs LEI at Stamford Bridge, London: The second game of the day will see Chelsea facing Leicester City in their first home game of the season. The Blues under Frank Lampard have shown different faces in their first two matches of the season. Their league opener against Manchester United saw Lamprad’s boys get humiliated against at the Old Trafford against. However, in the final of Super Cup, the Blues played toe to toe against a better-poised Liverpool.

Losing the game on penalties, Chelsea showed the intent of not getting bogged down despite failing to conduct any new signing before the season. Without the likes of Callum Hudson Odoi, Ruben Loftus Cheek and Willian, the Super Cup final was a reflection of what can be expected from Chelsea. For Leicester City, the season did not begin as per their expectation. Held goalless by Wolves, they were outplayed in every department. The foxes should thank their stars for the one point they managed.

Chelsea Last Five Match: W W D L L

Leicester Last Five Match: W W D W D.

Chelsea vs Leicester City English Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: August 18, 2019.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London.

Chelsea vs Leicester City English Premier League 2019-20 Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Defenders: Emerson, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Ricardo Pereira.

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison.

Forward: Christian Pulisic, Jamie Vardy.

Chelsea vs Leicester City English Premier League 2019-20 My Dream11 Team

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Emerson, Christensen, César Azpilicueta, Ricardo Pereira, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison, Christian Pulisic, Jamie Vardy.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Probable Playing 11

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Emerson, Kurt Zouma, Christensen, César Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Pedro, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Oliver Giroud.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Ben Chilwell, Jonny Evans, Çağlar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Hamza Choudhury, Wilfred Ndidi, Yori Tielemans, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy.

