Dream11 Predictions

Team Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match CHE vs LIV at Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea has not been in the best of form as they get ready to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea has recently beaten the Wolves 5-2 but lost 1-0 to Valencia in the Champions League. This is an important match for Chelsea as a win against Liverpool could get their campaign on track. Liverpool is, on the other hand, having a dream run, they are yet to lose a Premier League match this season. But they lost their game against Napoli in the Champions League 0-2. N’Golo Kanté will play a major role in the game for Chelsea. He returned to training ahead of the Valencia clash. Liverpool in all probability, will continue to be without Alisson, Nathaniel Clyne, Divock Origi and Naby Keita this weekend.

Form Guide (last 6 matches)

Liverpool : L W W W W W

Chelsea: L W D W D L

Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 22, 2019.

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge.

CHE vs LIV Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arizzabalaga

Defence: Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Kante and Jorginho

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Tammy Abraham

My Dream11 Team

Kepa Arizzabalaga, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Cesar Azpilicueta, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Kante, Jorginho, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Tammy Abraham

Probable Starting XI–

CHE Starting XI (probables): Arrizabalaga (GK), Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Pedro, Kovacic, Willian, Abraham

LIV Starting XI (probables): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijmaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

