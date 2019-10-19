Dream11 Prediction

Team Chelsea vs Newcastle United English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match CHE vs NEW at Stamford Bridge, London 7:30 PM IST:

Club football is back after the international break and it will be Chelsea playing hosts to Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea has not had the best of the season thus far in the league with just four wins from the eight games they have played. They would like to turn things around when they host Newcastle.

After beating Manchester United, a confident Newcastle side would now look to get another big scalp. Newcastle has had a mixed season and they would like to beat Chelsea going forward.

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Chelsea vs Newcastle United is 7:30 PM (IST).

Date: October 19, 2019 (Sunday).

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London.

CHE vs NEW My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – K. Arrizabalaga

Defenders – F. Timori, F. Schar, J. Willems

Midfielders – Jorginho, M. Longstaff, M. Mount, S. Longstaff

Forwards – T. Abraham, Joelinton, Willian

Probable Playing XIs

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso, Fikayo Timori, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Willian, Pedro, Tammy Abraham

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka, Jetro Willems, Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, DeAndre Yedlin, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

