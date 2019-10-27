Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 8 CFC vs MCFC at Chennai: Indian Super League action returns to the southern metropolis for the first time this season as Chennaiyin FC take on Mumbai City FC in their opening home game of the season on Sunday. The fans of ISL season 4 champions would hope for a better performance from their team after a terrible campaign last time which saw them finish rock-bottom. Chennaiyin have not had the best of starts, however. They started with a 0-3 away defeat to FC Goa where their defence looked all at sea against a brilliant attack. Centre-backs Lucian Goian and Eli Sabia didn’t have the best of outings and could not keep Ferran Corominas and co. at bay.

Gregory, who was instrumental in Chennaiyin FC’s previous title triumph in Season 4 and also oversaw their worst performance last season, needs to arrest the slide and break the rut as soon as possible. Interestingly, he chose to drop Anirudh Thapa on the bench for their opening game but did bring him on at the start of the second half. Gregory is expected to make some changes to his team to counter the threat of Mumbai City.

Jerry Lalrinzuala looks a shadow of the player who won the Emerging Player award a couple of seasons back and he will have his hands full when he comes up against Mumbai City’s Diego Carlos who is known for his pace and trickery.

The Islanders are brimming with confidence after a tough away win at Kochi in their season opener against Kerala Blasters FC. However, they do have a few concerns. Jorge Costa has confirmed that centre-back Mato Grgic has been ruled out of the game after the knock he picked up in Kochi while influential midfielder Paulo Machado, who was also injured in that game, is doubtful. Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday (October 27). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Amrinder Singh, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, S Chakrabarty, Subhashish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Rowlin Borges (VC), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti (C), Jeje Lalpekhlua.

CFC vs MCFC Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mato Grgic, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado.

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit, Mailson Alves, Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Tondonba, Herd, Augusto, Anirudh Thapa, CK Vineeth, Issac Vanmalsawma, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

