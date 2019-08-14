Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 Final – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match DIN vs CSG at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai:

The Dragons finally make it to the finals where they will play the Super Gillies, a team that has got the better of them in the first qualifier. The Super Gillies edged out the Dragons by five runs and that meant they had to take the longer route to make it to the finals. Now, they have the opportunity to avenge that defeat when they meet each other in the summit clash.

The Dragons defeated the Panthers by a handsome 45-run-margin to set up the final date with the Super Gillies. Both the sides boast of big names and that would make it a mouthwatering clash.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Final Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – N Jagadeesan (C)

Batters – U Sasidev, G Sridhar Raju (VC), K Gandhi, N Chaturved, C Hari Nishanth

All-Rounders – S Harish Kumar

Bowlers – R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, A Mohan, M Silambarasan.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons My Dream11 Team

N Jagadeesan (C), U Sasidev, G Sridhar Raju (VC), K Gandhi, N Chaturved, C Hari Nishanth, S Harish Kumar, R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, A Mohan, M Silambarasan.

Probable Playing XIs:

Dindigul Dragons

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), R Vivek, Sumant Jain, NS Chaturved, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, Mohan Abhinav, M Silambarasan, Adithya Arun, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (c), Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, Umashankar Sushil (wk), Gopinath, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Alexander, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Harish Kumar, M Siddharth, G Periyaswamy.

Squads:

Dindigul Dragons

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), R Vivek, Sumant Jain, NS Chaturved, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, Mohan Abhinav, M Silambarasan, Adithya Arun, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, B Praanesh, Trilok Nag, Jagannathan Kaushik, Varun Totadri, S Sujay, M Anbu, M Karthik Saran.

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (c), Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, Umashankar Sushil (wk), Gopinath, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Alexander, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Harish Kumar, M Siddharth, G Periyaswamy, Sunny Kumar Singh, B Arun, S Karthik, Baskaran Rahul, Samruddh Bhat, MK Sivakumar, Arun Kumar, A Aarif, Dev Rahul, V Santhanasekar, Y Jeba Selvin, R Thavith Kumar.

