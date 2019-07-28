Dream11 Team Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match CHE vs LYC at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli: After a disappointing last season, Chepauk Super Gillies seems to be in a bright form this year. Of the three games they have played so far they have crossed the line successfully on two occasions. In the 13th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019, they will be locking horns against the Lyca Kovai Kings and would hope to get a positive result out of it and shed their tag of the underdogs.

Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, might see themselves getting victimized by fatigue. After their game against Ruby Trichy Warriors on Saturday, they will be out in the field against the Super Gillies with a break of less than 24 hours. However, they will have an extended gap before they play their next match.

TOSS – The toss between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings will take place at 6:45PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Pradosh Ranjan Paul.

Batsmen: K Gopinath, G Sridhar Raju, K Gandhi, A Mukund.

Bowlers: R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, K Vignesh.

All-rounders: M Ashwin, S Harish Kumar, A Dhas.

My Dream XI Team

K Gopinath, G Sridhar Raju, K Gandhi, A Mukund (C), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Ashwin, S Harish Kumar, A Dhas, R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, K Vignesh.

Probable Playing XIs —

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (C), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath, A Aarif (wk), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, M Siddharth, S Harish Kumar, D Rahul, G Periyaswamy, R Alexander.

Lyca Kovai Kings: Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (c), B Anirudh Sita Ram, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Malolan Rangarajan, Antony Dhas, Jaganath Sinivas, T Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh.

SQUADS —

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (C), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath, A Aarif (wk), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, M Siddharth, S Harish Kumar, D Rahul, G Periyaswamy, R Alexander, B Rahul, MK Sivakumar, V Arun Kumar, Sunny Kumar Singh.

Lyca Kovai Kings: Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (c), B Anirudh Sita Ram, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Malolan Rangarajan, Antony Dhas, Jaganath Sinivas, T Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan.

