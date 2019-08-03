Dream11 Team Chepauk Super Gillies vs Madurai Panthers Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match CHE vs MAD at NPR College Ground, Dindigul: Chepauk Super Gillies have been in a breath-taking form in this edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League and are have assured themselves of a berth in the semis. They had even taken the prime position in the points table for a short while. In the last match against VB Kanchi Veerans, their winning performance has put them in a commanding position.

Madurai Panthers, after a much-needed victory in the last match against LYCA Kovai Kings, have enhanced their chances of making the semis. They are currently in the middle of the table with six points in their kitty. If they manage to win their remaining two matches they are well and through to the top-four. However, a single win could also ensure them a semis berth but their fate would be decided by other teams.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Madurai Panthers Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Chepauk Super Gillies and Madurai Panthers will take place at 6:45 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Arun Karthik.

Batsmen: K Gopinath, K Gandhi, S Chandran, A Sarath Raj, G Sridhar.

All-rounders: Murugan Ashwin, J Kousik.

Bowlers: R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, M Siddharth.

My Dream11 Team

K Gopinath, K Gandhi (C), S Chandran, A Sarath Raj, G Sridhar, Arun Karthik (WK/VC), Murugan Ashwin, J Kousik, R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, M Siddharth.

CHE vs VBK Predicted 11

Chepauk Super Gillies: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath, Harish Kumar, Kaushik Gandhi (c), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, A Aarif (wk), Dev Rahul, G Periyaswamy, R Alexander, M Siddharth.

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik, A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran (c), Adhithya Giridhar, Nilesh Subramanian (wk), Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, N Selva Kumaran.

SQUADS

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (C), Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Gopinath, A Aarif (WK), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, M Siddharth, S Harish Kumar, D Rahul, G Periyaswamy, R Alexander, Sunny Kumar Singh, Samruddh Bhat, Arun Kumar, Baskaran Rahul, B Arun, MK Sivakumar, S Karthik, V Santhanasekar,Y Jeba Selvin, R Thavith Kumar.

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik, A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran (c), Adhithya Giridhar, Nilesh Subramanian (wk), Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, N Selva Kumaran, SS Karnavar, Varun Chakravarthy, J Jabez Moses, Thalaivan Sargunam, D Rohit, Tushar Raheja, Lokesh Raj, MS Promoth, R Karthikeyan, Akash Sumra, Muruganantham, T Veeramani, Sudhan Kandepan.

