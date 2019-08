Dream11 Prediction

Team Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Kanchi Veerans Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match CHE vs VBK College Ground, Dindigul:

Chennai Super Gillies will lock horns in the second match of today’s TNPL against the Veerans who are placed at number two in the points table. For Chennai Super Gillies it will be a nice opportunity to beat the Veerans and pip them to the second spot.

TOSS – The toss between Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Kanchi Veerans will take place at 6.45 PM (IST)!

Time: 7.15 PM IST.

Venue: College Ground, Dindigul.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – S Lokeshwar

Batters – Sanjay Yadav (VC), K Gopinath, Kaushik Gandhi, Rajagopal Sathish

All-Rounders – Murugan Ashwin, S. Harish Kumar, Baba Aparajith (C)

Bowlers – R Alexander, M Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

My Dream11 Team

S Lokeshwar, Sanjay Yadav (VC), K Gopinath, Kaushik Gandhi, Rajagopal Sathish, Murugan Ashwin, S. Harish Kumar, Baba Aparajith (C), R Alexander, M Siddharth, G Periyaswamy