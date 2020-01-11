Dream11 Team

CRY vs ARS Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Crystal Palace vs Arsenal at Selhurst Park, London:

Dream11 Team Prediction Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League 2019-20 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Match CRY vs ARS at Selhurst Park, London: The Premier League match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network. – Star Sports Select, Select HD. The live streaming of the Premier League 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Match Details

Date: January 11, 2020 (India)

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

CRY vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Leno

Defenders – Sokratis, Kelly, Maitland-Niles

Midfielders– Torreira, McArthur, Zaha, Pepe, Meyer

Strikers – Aubameyang, Lacazette

CRY vs ARS Dream11 Probable Playing XI

CRY: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Max Meyer, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew.

ARS: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

