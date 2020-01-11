Dream11 Team
CRY vs ARS Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Crystal Palace vs Arsenal at Selhurst Park, London:
Dream11 Team Prediction Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League 2019-20 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Match CRY vs ARS at Selhurst Park, London: The Premier League match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network. – Star Sports Select, Select HD. The live streaming of the Premier League 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Hotstar app (paid subscription).
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Match Details
Date: January 11, 2020 (India)
Time: 6:00 PM IST
Venue: Selhurst Park, London
CRY vs ARS My Dream11 Team
Keeper – Leno
Defenders – Sokratis, Kelly, Maitland-Niles
Midfielders– Torreira, McArthur, Zaha, Pepe, Meyer
Strikers – Aubameyang, Lacazette
CRY vs ARS Dream11 Probable Playing XI
CRY: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Max Meyer, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew.
ARS: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Check Dream11 Prediction/ CRY Dream11 Team / ARS Dream11 Team / Crystal Palace Dream11 Team/ Arsenal Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.