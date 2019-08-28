DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 63 DEL vs MUM at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi: Dabang Delhi KC could become the first team to win more than two home matches in this season of Pro Kabaddi League if they manage to beat U Mumba in the second match of the day at the Thyagras Sports Complex in Delhi. Delhi have been in a stupendous form and look al set to extend their winning run to another match. With each passing match, the Delhi players have gotten better and have emerged as the best team of the season so far. Star raider Naveen Kumar has earned seven back to back Super-10 while the other important players like Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and Joginder Narwal have also sustained their A-game to reflect the testament of Delhi’s success.

For U Mumba, this season of PKL has been a roller coaster ride. While they have produced certain upsets, one of them being the win against a much-stronger Tamil Thalaivas in their own den, the campaign so far has not turned out to be a typical U Mumba one. The biggest reason for their inconsistency in this season could be the unavailability of a star raider in their rank. Young raiders Athul MS and Arjun Deshwal have shown immense maturity but still lack the experience at the bigger stage while the senior raider Abhishek Singh has not been able to produce his top-game as of yet. But they have a top-notch defence in the form of Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal. Also boosted by fresh faces like Harendra Kumar and Rajaguru Subrmanian, if the defence gets a little compliment from the raiders U Mumba can be a challenging side.

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Athul MS, Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjith.

All-rounders: Sandeep Narwal.

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Ravindar Pahal, Vishal Mane.

DEL vs MUM My Dream11 Team

Athul MS, Naveen Kumar (C), Chandran Ranjith, Sandeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal.

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harendra Kumar, Surinder Singh, Athul MS, Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DEL Dream11 Team/ MUM Dream11 Team/ Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Team/ U Mumba Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.