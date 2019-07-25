Dream11 Team DEL vs CHE Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – PKL Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

Looking to continue their unbeaten run after a riveting start, Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on the mighty Tamil Thalaivas in an engrossing encounter of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Thalaivas started their PKL campaign with a solid win over Telugu Titans in their opening contest. Whereas, Naveen Kumar and Joginder Narwal led Dabang Delhi to a closely fought win (34-33) win over Titans on Wednesday. It was a record-breaking debut for Suraj Desai, who set the all-time mark for most points on debut with 18 – surpassing brother Siddharth’s mark of 15 points. But that wasn’t enough for Telugu Titans.

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Telugu Titans will take place at 7.25 PM!

Date: July 25th, 2019 (Thursday)

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Timings: 7:30 (IST)

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: With names like Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bapu and Chandran Ranjit in the ranks – it would be difficult for anyone to not choose these stalwarts in their fantasy 7.

Defenders: Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Joginder Narwal are easily the standout defends in the cash-rich Pro Kabaddi league.

All-Rounders: Manjeet Chillar and Meraj Sheykh are the ones to look forward to in the match. With their experience and agile moves, the duo has the ability to dominate the match.

My Dream XI Team

Rahul Chaudhari (C), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Rann Singh, Manjeet Chillar (VC), Ajeet and Joginder Singh Narwal.

Predicted starting 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabber Bapu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar, Manjeet Chillar and Ajeet.

Check Dream11 Prediction / DEL Dream11 Team / CHE Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Kabaddi Tips and more.