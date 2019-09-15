Dream11 Predictions

Team DEL vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 91 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortune Giants at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall:

The Joginder Singh-led side has had a dream run in this season thus far. They would look to continue their good run when they lock horns with the Fortune Giants. Delhi has won 11 of their 14 games and look good to make the cut. On the other hand, the Fortune Giants have had a season to forget. They have won merely five games out of 14 they played. hey would look to turn things around, but it will not be easy against an in-form Delhi. Gujarat will hope Rohit Gulia comes up with the goods against a strong Delhi defence.

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortune Giants will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Rohit Gulia.

All-rounders: Meraj Sheykh

Defenders: Ravinder Pahal, Sunil Kumar, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar

DEL vs GUJ My Dream11 Team

Naveen Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Meraj Sheykh, Ravinder Pahal, Sunil Kumar, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar

DEL vs GUJ Predicted Starting 7s —

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Meraj Sheykh, Anil Kumar, Joginder Singh, Vishal Mane

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia, Sunil Kumar, Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pankaj, Sonu Jaglan, Sonu Gahlawat

