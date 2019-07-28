DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team DEL vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 14 Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai:

Day 2 of the Mumbai leg promises more fun as Delhi takes on Haryana in the opening encounter after which the home side will take the mat. The Steelers would start favourites but Delhi cannot be taken lightly as they have won both their matches this season. Ravindra Pahal would look for an improved show after a disastrous match against the Thalaivas. It remains to be seen if Vikash Khandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai can make it time for this match and players like Selvamani K and Naveen should use this opportunity to the fullest.

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Naveen Kumar, Naveen, Meraj Sheykh, Parveen, Vikas Kale, Vijay and Joginder Singh Narwal.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Kuldeep Singh, Vikash Khandola/ Prashanth Kumar Rai, Naveen, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale and Parveen.

Check Dream11 Prediction / DEL Dream11 Team / HAR Dream11 Team / Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team/ Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Kabaddi Tips and more.