Team DEL vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 131 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

U Mumba will be seeking their fourth win in a row as they take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in the 131st match of the PKL 2019. Dabang Delhi K.C., meanwhile, will be eager to reclaim the top spot in the penultimate game of the PKL 2019 league stage.

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Naveen Kumar (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Narwal (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Narwal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D).

U Mumba Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder), Surender Singh (D), Athul MS (R), Harender Kumar (D), Rohit Baliyan (R).

