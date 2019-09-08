Dream11 Predictions

Team DEL vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 80 Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata:

Dabang Delhi is having a great season, but after their loss to Haryana Steelers in the opening day of the Kolkata leg, they will look to bounce back when they face-off against a formidable Tamil Thalaivas. Delhi has won 10 out of their 13 matches. The Thalaivas have had a totally opposite season compared to Delhi, they are placed in the bottom of the pile and are down on confidence after they lost to Titans in their last match. They would like to give Delhi a run for their money and with star players like Ajay Thakur, Manjit Chillar and Rahul Chaudhari, a full house is expected at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indoor stadium.

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, Naveen Kumar and K. Prapanjan

All-rounders: Manjit Chillar

Defenders: Ravinder Pahal, Mohit Chhillar, Joginder Narwal

My Dream11 Team

Rahul Chaudhari, Naveen Kumar and K. Prapanjan, Manjit Chillar, Ravinder Pahal, Mohit Chhillar, Joginder Narwal

Predicted Starting 7s —

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-Rounder), Anil Kumar (All-Rounder).

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAM Dream11 Team/ DEL Dream11 Team/ Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team/ Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.