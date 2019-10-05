Dream11 Predictions

Team DEL vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 122 Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

Placed sixth in the points table UP Yoddha beat Haryana Steelers in their last fixture and will look to cement their place in the playoffs with another win. Delhi, on the other hand, is coming off a defeat to Bengal Warriors, who brought an end to their six-match winning streak. Delhi will look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Yoddha’s in their backyard. Both sides feature big names like Rishank Devadiga, Ravinder Pahal, Surender Singh and Meraj Sheykh. It promises to be a humdinger in Greater Noida.

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Naveen Kumar (R), Surender Gill (R), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Narwal (D), Sumit (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Ashu Singh (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D).

