Dream11 Team DEL vs VID – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 1 Between Delhi vs Vidarbha, Elite Group B, Round 1 – Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Delhi and Vidarbha will kick-start their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 campaign against each other at the Darshanam Sports and Education Academy Cricket Ground, Vadodara. Both teams are touted as the hot favourites to lift the prestigious title as they boast off some of the renowned names in the cricketing circuit.

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Nitish Rana, Wasim Jaffer, Dhruv Shorey and Pawan Negi will look to leave an impression in the domestic one-day tournament. In the absence of veteran Gautam Gambhir, who has retired from all forms of cricket, the onus now falls upon Rana and Shorey to shoulder the responsibility of Delhi’s batting unit. In Vidarbha, Delhi face a stern test in their opening encounter. The Ranji Trophy champions with the experience of Wasim Jaffer being well complemented by the youth and exuberance of Atharwa Taide and Darshan Nalkande.

TOSS – The toss between Delhi and Vidarbha will take place at 8.30 AM (IST)!

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Darshanam Sports and Education Academy Cricket Ground, Vadodara.

My Dream11 Team

Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana (vc), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Pawan Negi, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Karnewar, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Akshay Wakhare

DEL vs VID Probable Playing XIs —

Delhi: Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dhruv Shorey (C), Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant, Pawan Negi, Lalit Yadav, Manan Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vikas Tokas, Subodh Bhati

Vidarbha: Wasim Jaffer (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ganesh Satish, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Atharwa Taide, Apoorv Wankhede, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Umesh Yadav, Shrikant Wagh, Darshan Nalkande

SQUADS —

Delhi: Dhruv Shorey (C), Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Anuj Rawat (wk), Manan Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Vikas Tokas, Navdeep Saini, Suboth Bhati, Tejas Baroka, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kunal Chandela.

Vidarbha: Wasim Jaffer (C), Ganesh Satish, Rushabh Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Atharwa Taide, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Shrikant Wagh, Akshay Karnewar, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande.

