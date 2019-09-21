Dream11 Predictions

Team Derbyshire vs Essex Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 2nd Semifinal Match DER vs ESS at Edgbaston Cricket Ground:

The second semi-final will see Derbyshire take on the Essex Eagles. The Eagles miraculously made the summit clash by winning four of their last five clashes and then hoping that other results work in their favour. It was Ryan Ten Doeschate and Ravi Bopara who rose to the occasion during the quarter-finals and their side would be hoping for a repeat of that in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Derbyshire Falcons have had an interesting season. Having finished at the third spot in the North group, the Falcons beat Gloucestershire in the quarterfinals with utmost ease with Wayne Madsen leading the way with a 37-ball-47 blitz in a chase of 136.

TOSS – The toss between Derbyshire vs Essex will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7.00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper– Daryn Smit

Batsmen– Cameron Delport [vc], Billy Godleman, Dan Lawrence

All-Rounders- Matt Critchley, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Ten Doeschate [c], Luis Reece

Bowlers– Ravi Rampaul, Simon Harmer, Logan van Beek

My Dream11 Team

Daryn Smit, Cameron Delport [vc], Billy Godleman, Dan Lawrence, Matt Critchley, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Ten Doeschate [c], Luis Reece, Ravi Rampaul, Simon Harmer, Logan van Beek

DER vs ESS Probable Playing XIs —

Derbyshire Falcons: Luis Reece, Billy Goldleman [c], Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Daryn Smit [wk], Logan van Beek, Anuj Dal, Ravi Rampaul

Essex Eagles: Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Adam Weather [wk], Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer [c], Aaron Beard, James Porter, Adam Zampa

SQUADS —

Derbyshire Falcons: Luis Reece, Billy Goldleman [c], Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Daryn Smit [wk], Logan van Beek, Anuj Dal, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Stevens, Boyd Rankin, Hamidullah Qadri

Essex Eagles: Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Adam Weather [wk], Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer [c], Aaron Beard, James Porter, Adam Zampa, Samuel Cook, Shane Snater

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DER Dream11 Team/ ESS Dream11 Team/ Derbyshire Falcons Dream11 Team/ Essex Eagles Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.