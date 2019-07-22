Dream11 Prediction – Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers

DIN vs MAD Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers match today, July 22:

Day 3 will see the big one happen as the two finalists from 2018 will lock horns with each other for the first time in 2019. Both teams are loaded with some big names and that will excite the fans. In that epic finale, the Panthers emerged victorious which means the Dragons would like to settle the scores. Both the teams have won their opening encounters this season and have not tasted defeat as yet.

It is expected to be a batting paradise and promises a high-scoring affair.

TOSS – The toss between Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers will take place at 7:00 PM IST!

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers (DIN vs MAD) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Nilesh Subramanian (C)

Batsmen – C Hari Nishanth (VC), S Jain, Arun Karthik, Shijit Chandran, Sarath Raj

Allrounders – Ravi Ashwin, Rahil Shah

Bowlers – M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, Abhishek Tanwar.

DIN vs MAD My Dream11 Team

Nilesh Subramanian (C), C Hari Nishanth (VC), S Jain, Arun Karthik, Shijit Chandran, Sarath Raj, Ravi Ashwin, Rahil Shah, M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, Abhishek Tanwar.

DIN vs MAD Probable Playing 11

Team Dindigul Dragons (Playing XI): Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (wk), Ravi Ashwin (c), NS Chaturved, R Vivek, Mohan Abhinav, Sumant Jain, Ramalingam Rohit, M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik.

Team Madurai Panthers (Playing XI): Arun Karthik (c), A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Nilesh Subramanian (WK), Abhishek Tanwar, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, Lokesh Raj, Akash Sumra.

