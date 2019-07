DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team DIN vs TUT TNPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Dindigul Dragons vs TUTI Patriots T20 clash at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli: The match no. 10 of Tamil Nadu Premier League will witness a face-off between Dindigul Dragons vs TUTI Patriots at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. Coming after a four-day break, Dragons defeated Madurai Panthers by 30 runs in their last outing in TNPL. N Jagadeesan was the star in that game and scored an unbeaten 87. Eyeing a hat-trick of wins, R Ashwin-led Dragons will have their task cut-out against Patriots – who nearly got over the line versus Lyca Kovai Kings by 6 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Dindigul Dragons vs TUTI Patriots will take place at 2.45PM (IST)!

Time: 3.15 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Wicket-keeper – N Jagadeesan

Batters – C Hari Nishanth, Akshay Srinivasan, S Siva, S Abishiek, V Saravanan

All-Rounders – R Ashwin, N Rajagopal

Bowlers – M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, J Kaushi

My Dream XI Team

N Jagadeesan (VC), C Hari Nishanth, NS Chaturvedi, Akshay Srinivasan, Subramania Siva, Vasanth Saravanan, R Ashwin (C), M Silambarasan, M Mohammed, J Kaushik, T Kumaran.

Probable Playing XIs —

Dindigul Dragons: C Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (WK), R Ashwin (C), NS Chaturvedi, R Vivek, Sumant Jain, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Trilok Nag, J Kaushik

TUTI Patriots: Akshay Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), V Subramania Siva (C), S Abishiek, Shubham Mehta, Vasanth Saravanan, Karthikeyan R, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran/V Athisayaraj Davidson.

SQUADS —

Dindigul Dragons (From): Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (C), R Vivek, NS Chaturvedi, Sumant Jain, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Trilok Nag, Jagannathan Kaushik, Adithya Arun, Mohan Abhinav, Varun Totadri, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Sujay, M Anbu, B Praanesh, M Karthik Saran

TUTI Patriots (From): Akshay Srinivasan, Sivagnanan Senthilnathan, V Subramania Siva (C), Nidish Rajagopal, S Abishiek, Vasanth Saravanan, SP Nathan, Murugesan Kamlesh (wk), V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran, Washington Sundar, Subramanian Anand, Shubham Mehta, S Boopalan, A Venkatesh, S Dinesh, Ashith Sanganakal, Wilkins Victor, M Sathya Raj, Karthikeyan R, Rahul Raj, Akash Sivan

