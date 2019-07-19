DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match 1 TNPL – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match DD vs CSG: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) gets started today with Dindigul Dragons hosting Chepauk Super Gillies in their backyard. Top stars would feature in the match like Ravichandran Ashwin and that will hold interest. The Dragons would start favourites as they managed to finish top of the points table in the league stage. On the other hand, Chepauk Super Gillies managed to win a solitary match last season and they would like to improve their performance from last season.

Both the teams would like to get off to a winning start when they lock horns against each other. The pitch once again could force a low-scoring game as it did on most occasions last season.

TOSS – The toss between Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies will take place at 6:45 PM IST!

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – S Karthik, N Jagadeesan (c)

Batsmen – U Sasidev, K Gandhi, R Vivek

All-Rounders – M Ashwin, R Ashwin (vc)

Bowlers – S Bhat, B Arun, A Mohan, T Nag

Probable Playing XIs:

Dindigul Dragons

Hari Nishant, N Jagadeesan (wk), NS Chaturved, Varun Totadri, Mohan Abhinav, R Vivek, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Ramalingam Rohit, M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, Trilok Nag.

Bench: Adithya Arun, Jagannathan Kaushik, Sumant Jain, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Sujay.

Chepauk Super Gillies

S Karthik (wk), Baskaran Rahul, Gopinath (c), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Kaushik Gandhi, Uthirasamy Sasidev, MK Sivakumar, Murugan Ashwin, Arun Kumar, B Arun, Samruddh Bhat.

Bench: Vijay Shankar, A Aarif, Sunny Kumar Singh, M Siddharth, R Alexander, S Harish Kumar.

