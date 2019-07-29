Dream11 Team Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match DIN vs KAR at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli: As the ongoing edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League goes into the business end at a brisk rate, all the matches from here on will be important for the teams. The 14th match will see Dindigul Dragons and Karaikudi Kaalai locking horns with each other at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Ravichandran Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons are yet to face defeat in this season of TNPL and will be hoping to extend their winning run to another match on Monday. Karaikudi Kaalai’s campaign has been the opposite story of their opponents for the next match. While they managed a victory in their tournament opener, luck has not been kind to them in the next two matches. Losing two matches on a trot, Karaikudi Kaalai finds themselves desperate to get back to the winning track. Chances have not yet gone out of their hands to qualify for the semis and with Dinesh Karthik back in the squad, the Srikkanth Anirudh-led side should eye for an upset against the Dragons.

TOSS – The toss between Dindigul Dragons at Karaikudi Kaalai will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Karthik.

Batsmen: Hari Nishanth, Sumant Jain, M Shajahan, V Aditya.

All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin, R Rohit, R Rajkumar.

Bowlers: M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, S Sam.

My Dream XI Team

Hari Nishanth, Sumant Jain, M Shajahan, V Aditya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravi Ashwin (C), R Rohit, R Rajkumar, M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, S Sam.

Probable Playing XIs —

Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), R Vivek, Ravi Ashwin (C), NS Chaturved, Sumant Jain, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Trilok Nag.

Karaikudi Kaalai: V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudh (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, Yo Mahesh, S Swaminathan, Sunil Sam, S Mohan Prasath.

SQUADS —

Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), R Vivek, Ravi Ashwin (C), NS Chaturved, Sumant Jain, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Trilok Nag, Mohan Abhinav, Adithya Arun, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Varun Totadri.

Karaikudi Kaalai: V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudh (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, Yo Mahesh, S Swaminathan, Sunil Sam, S Mohan Prasath, S Kishan Kumar, Ashwath Mukunthan, Velidi Lakshman, RD Ashwin Kumar, T Ajith Kumar, R Kavin.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DIN Dream11 Team/ KAR Dream11 Team/ Dindigul Dragons Dream11 Team/ Karaikudi Kaalai Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.