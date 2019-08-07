Dream11 Team

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match DD vs LKK at NPR College Ground, Dindigul: For the Dragons, it has been smooth sailing as they have made it to the knockout without dropping even one game in the ongoing league. But for the Kings, it is all to play for if they want to brighten their hopes of a knockout spot. Rain is expected hence a full game will be difficult to get.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – N Jagadeesan, P Ranjan Paul

Batters – C Hari Nishant, A Mukund, S Khan, A Srinaath

All-Rounders – R Ashwin, A Dhas, R Rohit

Bowlers – M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, J Kaushik, T Natarajan, K Vignesh

DD vs LKK My Dream11 Team

N Jagadeesan (C), C Hari Nishant, A Mukund, S Khan, A Srinaath,, R Ashwin (vc), R Rohit, A Dhas, M Silambarasan, K Vignesh, T Natarajan.

DD vs LKK Probable Playing 11

Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), R Vivek, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), NS Chaturved, Sumant Jain, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Mohan Abhinav.

Lyca Kovai Kings: Abhinav Mukund (c), T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Antony Dhas, S Ajith Ram, Malolan Rangarajan, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Muhammed Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk).

