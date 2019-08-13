Dream11 Predictions and Tips

Team Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 Qualifier 2 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match DD vs MAD at NPR College Ground, Dindigul: That is the beauty of playing consistent cricket and topping the league stage. The Dragons will get another chance to redeem themselves and come back stronger in Qualifier 2 against Madurai Panthers. The Dragons faced a shock defeat against the Super Gillies which meant they did not get a direct entry into the finals, but now they have a second chance. The Panthers, on the other hand, are a well-oiled unit after their win in the eliminator against the Veerans. The match went right down to the wire before Panthers edged out the Veerans in a thriller.

Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – N Jagadeesan (C), N Subramanian

Batters – C Hari Nishanth (VC), R Vivek, S Raj A

All-Rounders – R Rohit, A Tanwar, J Kousik

Bowlers – M Silambarasan, R Shah, K Akash

Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers My Dream11 Team

N Jagadeesan (C), N Subramanian, C Hari Nishanth (VC), R Vivek, S Raj A, R Rohit, A Tanwar, J Kousik, M Silambarasan, R Shah, K Akash

Probable Playing XIs:

Dindigul Dragons

N Jagadeesan (C)(WK), Chaturved N S, Rohith R, Hari Nishanth C, Mohammed M, Vivek R, Silambarasan M, Sumant Jain, Abhinav M, Praanesh B.

Madurai Panthers

Arun Karthik, A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran (C), Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, Nilesh Subramanian (WK), R Mithun, Akash Sumra, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, N Selva Kumaran.

SQUADS —

Dindigul Dragons: N Jagadeesan (C)(WK), Chaturved N S, Rohith R, Hari Nishanth C, Mohammed M, Vivek R, Silambarasan M, Sumant Jain, Abhinav M, Praanesh B, Adithya Arun, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trilok Nag, Jagannathan Kaushik, Varun Totadri, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Anbu, M Karthik Saran.

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik, A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran (C), Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, Nilesh Subramanian (WK), R Mithun, Akash Sumra, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, N Selva Kumaran, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lokesh Raj, Adhithya Giridhar, SV Muruganantham, Varun Chakravarthy, J Jabez Moses, R Karthikeyan, Tushar Raheja, Sabin Karnavar, D Rohit, T Veeramani, Sudhan Kandepan, MS Pramoth.

