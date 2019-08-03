Dream11 Team Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match DIN vs RUB at NPR College Ground, Dindigul: The mightiest force in this year’s Tamil Nadu Premier League, Dindigul Dragons will take the field on their home turf against Ruby Trichy Warriors. Unbeaten throughout the tournament so far, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side will fancy their chances of extending the winning streak to another match against a depleted Warriors. The Dragons won their last game by 10-wickets and established a dominance that no team has managed this season.

For Ruby Trichy Warriors, this edition of TNPL has been a story of heartbreaks. Yet to register a point, the Warriors lost their last game in super over against Madurai. Lurking down and behind all the teams in the point table, their chances of making it to the qualifiers have already shrunk to a major extent. However, a victory might keep a slight hope alive whereas a defeat would mark the conclusion of their campaign.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors will take place at 2:45 PM (IST).

Time: 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan.

Batsmen: Murali Vijay, S Arvind, Hari Nishanth, P Saravan Kumar.

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, L Vignesh.

Bowlers: Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, J Kaushik.

Probable Playing XIs —

Dindigul Dragons: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Jagannathan Kaushik, M Mohammed, Trilok Nag, NS Chaturved, Hari Nishanth, Ramalingam Rohit, N Jagadeesan (wk), M Silambarasan, R Vivek, Sumant Jain.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Adithya Ganesh, MS Sanjay, K Mukunth, Mani Bharathi (wk), M Poiyamozhi, S Aravind, Saravan Kumar.

SQUADS —

Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), R Vivek, Ravi Ashwin (C), NS Chaturved, Sumant Jain, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Trilok Nag, Mohan Abhinav, Adithya Arun, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Varun Totadri.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Adithya Ganesh, MS Sanjay, K Mukunth, Mani Bharathi (wk), M Poiyamozhi, S Aravind, Saravan Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Bharath Shankar, DT Chandrasekar, Aditya Barooah, Maaruthi Raghav, R Sathyanarayan, Sonu Yadav, Kannan Vignesh, RS Thillak, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, AVR Rathnam, M Rooban Raj.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DIN Dream11 Team/ RUB Dream11 Team/ Dindigul Dragons Dream11 Team/ RUBY Trichy Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.