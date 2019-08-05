Dream11 Team Dindigul Dragons vs VB Kanchi Veerans Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match DIN vs RUB at NPR College Ground, Dindigul: The most potent team in this year’s TNPL, Dindigul Dragons will face VB Kanchi Veerans in their penultimate league game of this season. Dragons have not yet tasted defeat and would hope to enter the play-offs unblemished.

VB Kanchi Veerans, on the other hand, have lost two of their five matches and are just managing around in the top four. In the remaining two games they will need at least one win to secure their semis berth. However, they would surely look to win both the remaining matches as it will give them a slight chance to even qualify for the top two.

Dindigul Dragons vs VB Kanchi Veerans Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

Dindigul Dragons vs VB Kanchi Veerans Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan.

Batsmen: C Hari Nishanth, R Sathish, Sanjay Yadav, R Vivek.

All-rounders: R Ashwin, B Aparajith.

Bowlers: M Silambarasan, J Kaushik, K Gowtham Thamarai, R Silambarasan.

Dindigul Dragons vs VB Kanchi Veerans Dream11 Team

C Hari Nishanth, R Sathish, Sanjay Yadav, R Vivek, N Jagadeesan, R Ashwin, B Aparajith, M Silambarasan, J Kaushik, K Gowtham Thamarai, R Silambarasan.

Dindigul Dragons vs VB Kanchi Veerans Probable Playing XIs —

Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), R Vivek, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), NS Chaturved, Sumant Jain, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Mohan Abhinav.

VB Kanchi Veerans: Rajagopal Sathish, Baba Aparajith (c), Rangaraj Suthesh, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, K Deeban Lingesh, R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, P Francis Rokins, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), NS Harish.

SQUADS —

Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), R Vivek, Ravi Ashwin (C), NS Chaturved, Sumant Jain, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Trilok Nag, Mohan Abhinav, Adithya Arun, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Varun Totadri.

VB Kanchi Veerans: Rajagopal Sathish, Baba Aparajith (c), Rangaraj Suthesh, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, K Deeban Lingesh, R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, P Francis Rokins, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), NS Harish, Ashik Srinivas, U Mukilesh, S Arun, S Siddharth, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Divakar, C Shriram, U Vishal, P Sugendhran.

