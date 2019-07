Dream11 Prediction Ad Tips

Team DRX vs CLJ European Cricket League-T10 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Group A ECL-T10 Match Dreux Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club at La Manga Club: After a poor show on Day 1 both the sides would be eager to bounce back and win their matches on the second day of the three-day tourney. Day 2 would be important for both sides if they want to make it to the backend of the tourney.

TOSS – The toss between Dreux Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: La Manga Club.

Dreux Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Dream11

Wicket Keeper: S Peyalwar

Batsmen: Taranjeet Singh, Sher Afridi, Ahmad Nabi, Rab Nawaz

All rounder: Satvik Nadigotla, Vasu Saini, Muhammad Bhatti

Bowlers: Arun Chandrasekaran, Afridi Yaseen, Wahid Abdul,

DRX vs CLJ My Dream11 Team

Taranjeet Singh (c), Sher Afridi, Ahmad Nabi, Rab Nawaz, Satvik Nadigotla, Vasu Saini, Muhammad Bhatti (vc), Arun Chandrasekaran, Afridi Yaseen, Wahid Abdul, S Peyalwar

DRX vs CLJ Probable Playing 11

Team Dreux Cricket Club (Playing XI): Zahir Ammar, Mohammad Nisar, Gul Zahid, Rab Nawaz, Muhammad Bhatti, Niaz Hamza, Afridi Ishaq, Afridi Yaseen, Sher Afridi, Wahid Abdul, Ahmad Nabi, Naib Kamran

Team Cluj Cricket Club (Playing XI): Rajendra Pisal, Sukhkaran Sahi, Vasu Saini, Taranjeet Singh, Gaurav Mishra, Muhammad Ahmed, Arun Chandrasekaran, Satbir Gill, Pavel Florin, Satvik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar

