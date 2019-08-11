Dream11 Prediction And Tips

Team Durham vs Nottinghamshire North Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match DUR vs NOT at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street: While Nottinghamshire will look to maintain momentum after their win over Warwickshire, Durham will look to stage an upset. Durham is a point shy of Nottinghamshire and they will look to pip them in the points table by winning this encounter. The Notts will hope Alex Hales finds form as he has been short of runs.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Match Details

TOSS – The toss will take place at 06:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Joe Clarke (VC), Tom Moores

Batsmen – Alex Hales, Scott Steel, Peter Handscomb

All-Rounders – Imad Wasim, Liam Trevaskis, D’Arcy Short (C)

Bowlers – Nathan Rimmington, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team

Joe Clarke (VC), Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Scott Steel, Peter Handscomb, Imad Wasim, Liam Trevaskis, D’Arcy Short (C), Nathan Rimmington, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter

DUR vs NOT Predicted 11

Durham: D Arcy Short, Scott Steel, Alex Lees, Peter Handscomb, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham/ Ben Raine, Stuart Poynter (C & WK), Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, Nathan Rimmington, Matty Potts.

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (WK), Jake Libby, Samit Patel, Dan Christian (C), Imad Wasim, Harry Gurney, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter.

SQUADS:

Nottinghamshire (From): Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores(w), Jake Ball, Samit Patel, Daniel Christian(c), Imad Wasim, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Harry Gurney, Luke Fletcher, Jake Libby, Chris Nas

Durham (From): D Arcy Short, Scott Steel, Alex Lees, Peter Handscomb, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Stuart Poynter(w/c), Liam Trevaskis, Chris Rushworth, Matty Potts, Brydon Carse, Nathan Rimmington, Ben Raine

