Dream11 Team Durham vs Warwickshire Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s North Group Match DUR vs WAS at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street: In their last home match of this T20 season, Durham will take on Warwickshire on Tuesday. Warwickshire, which call themselves the Birmingham Bears in Vitality T20 Blast, have already been knocked out of the contention for the race of the top four in North Group. They have only nine points from 12 matches and share a similar fate with Yorkshire.

Durham, however, are ahead of both the teams and need to win their remaining two matches to stand any chance of making it to the top four. They need big wins and would still require Worcestershire to lose all their matches, which remain highly unlikely.

TOSS – The toss between Durham and Warwickshire will take place at 10:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Peter Handscomb.

Batsmen: Sam Hain, Dominic Sibley, Adam Hose, Scott Steel.

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short, Chris Green.

Bowlers: Brydon Carse, Will Rhodes, Matty Potts, Henry Brookes.

My Dream11 Team

Sam Hain, Dominic Sibley, Adam Hose, Scott Steel (C), Peter Handscomb, D’Arcy Short, Chris Green, Brydon Carse, Will Rhodes, Matty Potts, Henry Brookes.

DUR vs WAS Probable Playing XIs —

Durham: D’Arcy Short, Scott Steel, Alex Lees, Peter Handscomb, Harry Adair/Gareth Harte, Graham Clark, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Nathan Rimmington, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts.

Warwickshire: Dominic Sibley, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes, Matthew Lamb, Michael Burgess (WK), Chris Green, Alex Thomson, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Jeetan Patel (C), Henry Brookes.

SQUADS —

Durham: D’Arcy Short, Scott Steel, Alex Lees, Peter Handscomb, Harry Adair/Gareth Harte, Graham Clark, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Nathan Rimmington, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, James Weighell, Harry Adair/Gareth Harte.

Warwickshire: Dominic Sibley, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes, Matthew Lamb, Michael Burgess (WK), Chris Green, Alex Thomson, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Jeetan Patel (C), Henry Brookes, Tim Ambrose, Liam Banks, James Wainman.

