Dream11 Team Durham vs Worcestershire Rapids Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match DUR vs WOR at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: Worcestershire had a lot on their back as they started the season of Vitality T20 Blast but found their campaign out of track after losing their last game against Lancashire in Manchester. In the absence of their skipper Moeen Ali, they suffered a huge batting failure. In their full quota of 20 overs, they could manage a meager amount of 131 with Martin Guptill becoming the only batsman to score 20+. Defending, the Worcestershire bowlers also had a depleted outing as Lancashire cruised to 71/1 at the end of the ninth over. However, with rain interrupting the match thereafter, the chasing team was declared the winner on the basis of DLS method.

Durham, on the other hand, has been doing all their talks with the bat so far. The opening pair of D’Arcy Short and Scott Steel have been their mainstay in bating with a hefty amount of runs on their back. Steel has been their most successful batsman so far with 165 runs in three innings, including two fifties. While Short, other than scoring runs, has been chipping in with important contributions with the ball also.

Durham vs Worcestershire Rapids Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Durham and Worcestershire Rapids will take place at 6.30 PM (IST).

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: New Road, Worcester.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Stuart Poynter.

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Callum Ferguson, Scott Steel.

Bowlers: Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Matthew Potts, Nathan Rimmington.

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short, Wayne Parnell, Liam Trevaskis.

My Dream XI Team

Martin Guptill, Callum Ferguson, Scott Steel, Stuart Poynter, D’Arcy Short (C), Wayne Parnell, Liam Trevaskis, Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Matthew Potts, Nathan Rimmington.

Probable Playing XIs —

Durham: D’Arcy Short, Scott Steel, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Stuart Poynter (C & WK), Liam Trevaskis, Jack Burnham, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Nathan Rimmington, Chris Rushworth.

Worcestershire: Martin Guptill, Rikkie Wessels, Callum Ferguson, Daryll Mitchell, Ben Cox (WK), Brett D’Oliveira (C), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Wayne Parnell, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington.

SQUADS–

Durham: D’Arcy Short, Scott Steel, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Stuart Poynter (C & WK), Liam Trevaskis, Jack Burnham, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Nathan Rimmington, Chris Rushworth, Ryan Pringle, Alex Lees.

Worcestershire: Martin Guptill, Rikkie Wessels, Callum Ferguson, Daryll Mitchell, Ben Cox (WK), Brett D’Oliveira (C), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Wayne Parnell, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington, Tom Fell, Josh Tongue, Adam Finch, Joshua Dell.

