Check Dream11 Team Egypt vs Argentina, EGY vs ARG – Volleyball Prediction Tips For Today’s match EGY vs ARG: In the Match 57 of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup 2019, Egypt will face Argentina. This is the 14th edition of the competition with Japan playing hosts for the 12th successive time starting from 1977. A total of 12 teams qualified for the event including hosts Japan, 2018 world champion Poland along with Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Russia, United States and Canada. The teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each.

Santiago Danai, Abdallah Abdalsalam, Abdelrahman Seoudy, Agustin Loser, Ahmed Shafik, Ahmed Abdelhay

The match starts at 10:30 AM IST on October 14

Egypt: Ahmed Mohamed, Abdallah Abdalsalam Abdallah Bekhit, Mohamed Badawy, Ahmed Abdelhay, Abdelrahman Seoudy, Mohamed Hassan, Hisham Ewais, Reda Haikal, Rashad Atia, Mohamed Masoud, Ahmed Afifi, Hossam Abdalla, Mohamed Khater, Omar Hassan, Mohamed Abdelmohsen Seliman, Ahmed El Sayed, Ahmed Shafik, Mostafa Mohamed Ibrahim Abdelrahman, Ahmed Saber Mohamed, Abdelrahman Abouelella, Ahmed Abdelaal, Ahmed Omar, Mahmoud Mohamed, Ahmed Bekhet

Argentina: Matias Sanchez, Nicolas Zerba, Jan Martinez Franchi, Luciano Palonsky, Santiago Arroyo, Manuel Balague, Matias Giraudo, Agustin Loser, Santiago Danani, Nicolás Lazo, Gaston Fernandez, Bruno Lima, Ezequiel Palacios, Luciano Vicentin, Luciano De Cecco, Facundo Conte, Federico Pereyra, Martin Ramos, Pablo Crer, Gaspar Bitar, Facundo Imhoff, Cristian Poglajen, Joaquin Gallego, German Johansen, Michele Verasio

